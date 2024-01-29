Chauke takes IBO world flyweight title in CRACKING contest with Khademi

Saturday night [January 27] saw London based Kaisy Khademi 10-1-2, 4 KO’s look to become Afghanistan’s first WORLD CHAMP when he took on seasoned pro South Africa’s Jackson Chauke 23-2-2, 15 KO’s at London’s world famous York Hall.

In a CRACKER of a fight in which both guys gave their all it was the South African that was to be victorious over the 12 round distance taking the bout on all 3 judges scorecards 116-112, 117-110 and 117-110.

Chaucke proved to be a tough OPPO dropping Khademi towards the end of the 1st round and using his skills to keep landing the left hand throughout the fight. Khademi to his credit recovered well and showed he has the heart and indeed skills to come again after taking his chance in only his 14th fight to challenge for world honours.

Promoter Mark Neilson in association with Warren Boxing Management put on a first class show and I’m sure this was the first of many world title promotions for them.