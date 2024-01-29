The More Rain The Better

Heavy ground may well make Chepstow a bit of a punter’s minefield this afternoon, but I am hopeful that the conditions will see a much-improved effort from Ostrava Du Berlais in the opener at 1.00pm.

Trained by Venetia Williams whose horses seem to spring to life in tough conditions, she hasn’t really shown that much since arriving from France with a fifth at Hereford in a maiden hurdle earlier in the month, but she did have some useful placed form over both hurdles and fences for her previous trainer, and with the likelihood of improvement for the ground we may yet see a place at a decent price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Ostrava Du Berlais 1.00pm Chepstow 11/2 most bookmakers