Eloise is Locke-d on 3X Boxing debut on Aug 17

Eloise’s first love was tennis and she was taken into the LTA Talent ID programme as one of 10 girls in her year group nationally. She participated in National tennis training camps for numerous years, with her fitness and agility drill scores placing her at the highest level internationally. As a junior she won tournaments at all levels, represented Kent in the County Cup and National Finals and represented the South East region. Alongside her tennis Eloise took up Athletics, representing Blackheath & Bromley Harriers from junior through to senior level. She was an all-rounder but the throwing events were her passion. Focusing on Discus, Shot Putt and Javelin she became Kent County and South East Regional champion multiple times, posting Championship Best Performances again and again. As a javelin thrower Eloise represented Kent at the English School Championships every year and was named as the Team Captain in her final year. She l also achieved a world highest ranking of 9th, became National Champion and represented England at the School Games and Welsh International, Great Britain in the Junior Club Championships and was shortlisted for the Junior Commonwealth Games.

After a shoulder injury Eloise couldn’t throw anymore. Boxing was a popular suggestion and she has never looked back. The intense training regime is something she is used to and thrives on. She knows how important technique is and poses agility, balance and strength in equal measure.

