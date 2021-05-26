FIGHTZONE to serve up a HEAVYWEIGHT helping this FRIDAY evening

Viewers of recently launched BOXING broadcaster FIGHTZONE TV are in for a treat this FRIDAY [May 28] when the fledgling channel serves up their first helping of HEAVYWEIGHT title action, when Rotherham’s Kash Ali 19-1, 9 KO’s takes on Czech Tomas Salek 15-2, 13 KO’s for the vacant IBF European heavyweight title.

Promoter and Daily Sport columnist Dennis Hobson is on a ROLL right now with this the second installment of 6 shows from Sheffield in 6 weeks under his and business partner Steve Crump’s FIGHT ACADEMY promotional banner.

Dennis told DAILY SPORT Boxing “Everyone loves a good heavyweight fight, and I believe this will be absolutely explosive. We know that Salek has trained hard and is confident, he is a huge puncher and extremely dangerous. At Fight Academy we have serious belief that Kash can make a mark on the world scene of heavyweight boxing, but this could be a real banana skin for him, he’s going to need to be on top of his game.”



With a solitary disqualification loss on his 19 fight record, Ali is looking to capitalize on his form and take a step up against the TOUGH Czech and claim a belt that will push him up the world rankings. Salek who is known for his come-forward banger style, has tasted defeat just twice in 17 contests and, with 22 big KO’s between them, this promises to be a ‘don’t blink’ affair.

“He can whack, and I know I have knockout power,” said Ali. “It’s going to be a case of whoever lands first will get the KO – and I can promise you it’ll be me!



“Salek is a big lump and he’s got a good record. He can obviously punch very hard but my boxing ability will get me through this, and I’ll prove that on the night. He’s going to come forward and try to knock me out. With both of us being hitters, anything can happen so it’s going to be a great one for the fans.”

This is also an all action undercard featuring, Conah Walker v Levi Ferguson in a 10 rounder for the vacant Midlands Area welterweight title as chief support plus middleweight Mark Jeffers in action against Tomas Bezvoda.





Belfast’s Ciaran McVarnock, 10-0-1, 3 KO’s will also make a two-year ring return after taking time out from the sport to support partner Nicole, who has had her own fight with cystic fibrosis.



Also on the bill are a trio of undefeated Lancashire fighters – Josh Holmes 5-0, Dan Catlin 5-0, 2 KO’s and Zak Miller 3-0, 1 KO. Whilst Burnley’s Reece Farnhill and Blackburn’s Jack Fay will take their first steps in a professional ring.



Visit www.fightzone.uk and join the revolution.



