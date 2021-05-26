ARSE PUMPING the deadly US craze that has left 14 dead and 32 in hospital

When YANKS bring out a CRAZE you can be guaranteed that they have put the CRAZY into CRAZE and yet again this is what they have done….. The latest internet CRAZE is ARSE PUMPING where young people dare each other to pump a petrol pump nozzle up their BACKDOOR and spray their back passage with PETROL……

So far this STUPID ARSED prank has cost the lives of 14 people and left 32 in intensive care with LIFE CHANGING injuries.

The CRAZE has got so WIDESPREAD that in some STATES laws have been passed to make petrol station put WARNINGS on their NOZZLES like the one pictured in TEXAS or is that Tex-ARSE? Where the CRAZE started with the Austin Arse Gassers Group on social media which has since been BANNED.

Texas pumps now carry the warning ‘CAUTION Do not insert in mouth or rectum’

What a WORLD we live in Sport Readers when the only fun some young people can get is SQUIRTING petrol up their JACKSY……

A leading behavioural expert from Canada told Daily Sport “Young people have been sent CRAZY by all the LOCKDOWNS and just will try anything now to have fun, we need to help them back into a NORMAL life.”