Hobson’s FIGHT ACADEMY announces the first of many open air shows for 2021

Sheffield promoter and Daily Sport columnist Dennis Hobson has announced May 21 as the first of a new run of open air shows in the city under his ‘Fight Academy’ promotional banner following the success of his DRIVE-IN show back in December 2020.

Hobson and business partner Steve Crump will be announcing a GAME CHANGING broadcast deal imminently which will catapult their growing stable of fighters into the media spotlight and May 21 is the launch of this new deal.

The CAR PARK at the famous Sheffield Arena will be the stage for an EPIC night of CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING with headlined by unbeaten heavy-punching local man, Anthony ‘The Truth’ Tomlinson 12-0, 7 KO’s in a WELTERWEIGHT clash with Wigan’s James Moorcroft 13-1, 5 KO’s and chief support pits English LIGHTWEIGHT champion Derby’s Myron Mills, 14-1, 6 KO’s, against Portsmouth challenger, Lucas Ballingall, 13-1, 3 KO’s.

Also ADDED a terrific match-up, local boxer Kane Salvin, 6-0, will defend his Central Area SUPER-FEATHERWIGHT crown against Manchester’s Michael Gomez Jr, 12-1, 3 KO’s with the bout also doubling as an eliminator for the coveted ENGLISH title.

The rest of this EXCITING card is quality fare with two fighters aiming to maintain their unbeaten records – Norwich light-heavyweight Iain Martell 9-0, 3 KO’s and super-lightweight Tommy Collins from Birmingham 2-0.

Plus 4 fighters will make their pro DEBUT on the night as they aim to conquer the PRO ranks – Birmingham’s Katie Healy, Bradford’s Nathan Cawood, York’s Rob Magill and Protsmouth’s Elley Booth.

“I’m really pleased with this show,” promoter Dennis Hobson told Daily Sport Boxing “The title fights are all 50-50 affairs, and it’s not too often that you see that these days from some of the TV shows that are on, so view will get a cracking nights entertainment when our new broadcast deal is announced.

“We’re looking to test our fighters, and these contests will certainly do that. The undercard is great for boxing fans too, it’s a mix of unbeaten fighters and some first-timers that we believe are going to go onto really big things – so it’s terrific that we’re getting to follow them from the start of their journey.

“Women’s boxing in the UK is absolutely thriving at the moment, and I’m expecting really big things from Katie and Elley, they are both going to have a major say in the sport.”

For ticket information, call 0114 243 4443.