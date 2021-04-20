Kash & KO IBF European Heavyweight title fight to headline Fight Academy May 28

As Messers Hobson & Crump look to further consolidate their position as Britain’s NEW home of boxing at Fight Academy things will certainly be explosive on May 28 as we see their second CAR PARK tear up of 2021 feature their very own HEAVYWEIGHT prospect Rotherham’s Kash Ali who will be GUNNING for Czech Tomas Salek as he bids to take the IBF European Heavyweight Title.

Ali who has only a solitary disqualification on his 19 fight pro tally goes in with a HARD HITTING Czech in Salek who has just 2 losses in 17 fights and the pair have clocked up 21 KO’s between them making this one a fight which one punch can change everything.

Kash [Ali] told Daily Sport Boxing “He can whack, and I know I have knockout power. I think this is going to be a case of whoever lands first will get the KO – and I can promise you it’ll be me!”

Chief support comes in the form of a Midlands Area Title fight with Wolverhampton’s Conah Walker and Walsall’s Levi Ferguson going head-to-head for the vacant crown. A well-matched affair – Conah has eight wins and a draw, with two KOs; Ferguson has been only beaten once in six – this 10-rounder promises to be keenly contested as both look to pick up their first belt.

“An Area Title is a fantastic achievement for any boxer,” said promoter and Daily Sport columnist Dennis Hobson, “I’d love to have one sitting on my mantlepiece! I’ve put on lots of Area contests over the years and you see how much it means to the boxers. This is a real 50-50 fight, both boxers will give it their all to come out on top, and it won’t fail to be great viewing.”

The undercard comes courtesy of Kevin Maree’s stable featuring in Mark Jeffers, Ciaran McVarnock, Josh Holmes, Dan Catlin, Zak Miller, Reece Farnhill and Jack Fay.

Maree [Kevin] told Daily Sport “In these crazy times, there aren’t many managers getting their fighters out and I can’t thank Dennis, and partners, enough that my guys are getting showcased.

“Dennis does his events right and they’re always exciting events. A few of my fighters have been signed by Dennis after appearing on his December show, and I’ve said to my other boxers ‘now it’s your time to shine, go out and impress Dennis and earn yourself a contract.”

For ticket information, call 0114 243 4443.