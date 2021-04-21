Alsvinder appeals each-way at 12/1

Given his record at Lingfield, the well-treated Alsvinder looks worth an each-way wager at 12/1 in the 6f handicap there today (6.40).

This Phil Kirby trained eight-year-old has won twice and been placed once in five starts over course and distance.

In the last of those successes back in February 2019 he landed a class 2 contest by a nose off a mark of 96.

Alsvinder went on to land a claimer at Newcastle two starts later off an official rating of 98 and has failed to get his head in front since.

However, he has posted some solid efforts in defeat to make the frame on numerous occasions, including over CD on his penultimate outing when a 3/4 length runner-up, and his mark has tumbled as a result.

Alsvinder is now able to race in this class 5 off a reduced rating of just 72 and that makes him a massive player at the weights on the pick of his form.

He also boasts a strike rate off just under 31 per cent in the grade, and hails from a yard that has a 30 per cent strike rate with it’s runners at the venue in the last 12 month (three wins and four placed from 10).

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Alsvinder (12/1 generally available – use BOG firms)