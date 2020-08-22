MATCHROOM Fight Camp Wk.4 weigh-in, best bet and odds

Tonight LIVE on Sky Sports Box Office sees the finale of Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom FIGHT CAMP from his back yard dubbed ‘Matchroom Square Garden’ over the past 3 weekends of BOXING action.

This weekend sees the BIGGEST names so far compete since BOXING came back from the COVID19 pandemic and tonight is all about the TITLE FIGHTS with Dillian Whyte taking on Alexander Povetkin in a heavyweight contest for the WBC interim and diamond titles, whilst Ireland’s Katie Taylor defends her undisputed lightweight titles against old adversary Belgium’s Delfine Persoon.

Yesterdays weigh-in in Essex saw Whyte scale 18st 6oz and Povetkin come in just over 2st lighter at 16st dead. Taylor scaled 9st 8lb 3oz with Persoon 9st 6lb 7oz.

ODDS from Star Sports Bet

Whyte v Povetkin – LIVE on Sky Sports Box Office & Radio 5 Live from 22:15

Whyte 1/4

Povetkin 3/1

Draw 30/1

Taylor v Persoon – LIVE on Sky Sports Box Office & Radio 5 Live from 21:30

Taylor 2/7

Persoon 10/3

Draw 12/1

The standout bet of the evening being the DOUBLE Whyte to win by KO or TKO and Taylor to win by decision with odds of 11/4.

