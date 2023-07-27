Media, Hospitality and eCommerce entrepreneur launches boxing promotion company

Grant Miller the founder of the 3X Group is to promote and manage both professional and influencer boxers under his newly formed 3X Boxing banner after securing both promoters and managers licenses from fast growing and respected sanctioning body the Professional Boxing Association.

Miller who also owns Daily Sport plus a raft of other businesses is a life long boxing fan and is looking to stage shows across the UK and beyond.

Grant [Miller] told Daily Sport “I’ve been into boxing all my life, like my late father and cannot wait to be putting on shows of my own.”

Adding “I’ve assisted various promoters over the years and know everyone who’s anyone in the business so 3X Boxing is just a logical progress for both myself and the 3X brand.”

The PBA [Professional Boxing Association] have been around since 1998 and were the UK representative of the Luxembourg Boxing Federation [LBF] who facilitated the massive Haye v Chisora bout at Upton Park back in 2012 and have since gone on to be the preferred sanctioning body for Influencer boxing having licensed the likes of KSI, Misfits and KingPyn to name but a few.

The PBA Masters Titles have been over the years held by some very well known British fighters including Audley Harrison, Curtis Woodhouse, John Ryder, Leigh wood, Maxi Hughes, Peter McDonagh and Ricky Burns.

Michael Baker, General Secretary of the PBA said ”It’s great to add yet another promoter to our ranks and shows the momentum that the PBA is gaining with in boxing.”