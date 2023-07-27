TIME TO GET RICH?

For those unfamiliar with the World Pool, the Hong Kong Jockey Club and others commingle for what becomes an ENORMOUS pot on certain days of the year, with the prices regularly outstripping SP equivalents and with literally millions in the majority of the pools, there is the chance for somebody to charge there lifestyle overnight – if they find all the winners of course.

In the next seven days it all goes a bit mad to put it politely with Ascot on Saturday, South Africa on Sunday (Greyville Races 2-10), and the first three days of Glorious Goodwood (Tuesday to Thursday next week) ALL being World Pool days so get stuck in – even if you know nothing about horse racing a lucky pin could serve you well, and it needn’t cost a fortune either.

If you haven’t had a go before (and don’t have a Tote account) they are currently offering a sign-up bonus of “bet £5 get £20 worth of free bets”, and there has never been a better time to at least consider it.

With so many bets to pick from – win singles, trifecta equivalents (naming the first three home in one of the nominated races), forecasts, trebles (nominated races) and more, you can bet small with the opportunity to win BIG.

For those not up for the exotics, there is a TOTE GUARANTEE of £250,000 per placepot at Ascot Saturday AND at Glorious Goodwood every day next week – which will be split among the winners (name a placed horse in each of the first six races), and with minimum bets of just 50p a slip we don’t have to bet big to win big either – though please remember, NEVER bet more than you can afford to lose.