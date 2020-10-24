Sheffield’s Perry Howe still wants a scrap with Tommy Fury

30yo SHEFFILED heavyweight contender and former army boxing champion Perry Howe fancies a SCRAP with Tommy Fury, but first he mast take care of current business in the form of Bulgaria’s Tayar Mehmed on November 20 at Sheffield Arena.

Howe is part of an HISTORIC night of BOXING when he competes on the undercard of Tommy Frank and Kyle Yousaf’s BRITISH flyweight title bout on STRAIGHTENER in The Car Park which is the first ever drive-in boxing show in the UK promoted by Dennis Hobson and which is televised LIVE on Eurosport.

Tough customer Mehmed has only WON 7 of his 49 bouts but has taken a number of heavyweights the distance including BRITAIN’S Dillian Whyte and has only been stopped early in 5 contests, something Howe will be looking to make 6 when he has his third outing as a PRO on November 20.

“The lockdown has been frustrating but I’ve tried to keep in shape and use the time constructively,” Perry ‘The Promise’ told DAILY SPORT Boxing, “and we’re all in the same boat. I feel very privileged to be in the position I am though. Dennis [Hobson] is very experienced, he’s thought outside the box and hopefully other promoters will follow suit if this drive-in show is a success. I’ll also be making my TV debut on Eurosport, so am really looking forward to that too.

“Against Mehmed, I’d like to do something Dillian Whyte couldn’t do, and get him out of there, that’d be a good claim to fame! I’ll take it as it goes in there though, depending on what he brings, I’ll adapt accordingly. I won’t be going out there disrespecting him, he’s got a good chin, and I respect anyone who’s in the other corner, but if I see the opportunity it would be nice to do something Dillian couldn’t and stop him.

“I called out Tommy Fury and KSI before, and was a bit frustrated they were leaving me out, because I’d have fought both of them! I’d definitely still fight them, Tommy Fury has got a bit of something about him, boxing’s a business and I could sell a lot of tickets for that one! On that note, I want to thank all my supporters. I do have a few tickets left if anyone wants them, but my fans never let me down. They’ve continued to support me during the lockdown and I can’t ask any more of them, they’ve been brilliant.”

For ticket information, call 0114 243 4443.