Wales might be closed but at least the FISTING ROOMS are still open

As WALES locked the doors and the non-essential SHOPS for 17 days pus BANNED supermarkets from selling non-essential items Daily Sport can exclusively reveal that at least the FISTING ROOMS are still open in some major retailers in Wales.

Daily Sport reader Dai Jones from Cardiff sent us this SNAP of an unnamed retailer in the Welsh capital who has closed off all non-essential aisles, but has left their FISTING rooms open….. Yes you read that right the first time FISTING ROOMS so we can only assume that the devolved government have added FISTING to the list of essential services during their DRACONIAN lockdown.

Dai speaking exclusively to Daily Sport said “At least our government have their priorities right!” adding “But how on earth you can doing fisting 2 metres apart is beyond me.”

Daily Sport contacted the Welsh government for comment but didn’t receive a reply prior to going to print.