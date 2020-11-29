Will it be THIRD time LUCKY for Tommy Frank on Dec 11?

After a third change of opponent for UNBEATEN Sheffield flyweight Tommy Frank for his December 11 BOUT, will this one prove to be third time lucky and help him CAPTURE more pro honours with the IBF inter-continental title on the line.

Frank was originally due to fight fellow Sheffield fighter Kyle Yousaf for the BRITISH title by Yousaf testing positive for COVID-19 put the KIBOSH on that, then rising star Harvey Horn was lined up for an IBF European title shot but that too fell through. Now promoter Dennis Hobson has pulled it out of the bag at short notice by getting Frank a shot at Mexico’s Rosendo Hugo Guarneros for the IBF inter-continental title.

The show DUBBED ‘The straightener in the car park’ was due to take place on Nov 20 but due to the 2nd LOCKDOWN was postponed and behind the scenes promoter and Daily Sport columnist Dennis Hobson and partner Steve Crump have worked tirelessly to keen the show and Tommy’s [Frank] career on track.

Photo – Sporting Captures

The Straightener In The Car Park bill is to be televised LIVE on Eurosport and will be an historic event for the UK as it is the first DRIVE-IN boxing show to be staged in the British Isles.

What a year 2020 has been for Tommy Frank he was due to fight for the IBO world flyweight title back in March when the 1st LOCKDOWN happened and has had a change of date and 2 opponents withdraw from this bout, but an undeterred Tommy [Frank] is confident it will be 3rd time LUCKY come Dec 11.

“We couldn’t make the Harvey Horn fight for the British Title, and then were going to do it for the IBF European belt, but ultimately couldn’t agree terms,” Dennis [Hobson] told Daily Sport Boxing “Obviously with the show just a couple of weeks away, we’ve had to move quickly to secure an opponent, and Steve and I have managed to get in Guarneros.



“I have a really good relationship with the IBF and have managed to make this for the Inter-Continental Title, which is prestigious with the IBF and will give the winner a world rating. This kid is going to be a tough test. Sunny Edwards is close to world level and he fought him just a couple of fights ago, and he had to get on his bike because the Mexican was causing some problems and giving him a test. This fight is at least at the same level, if not better, than Kyle Yousaf or Harvey Horn.



“It’s a really good yardstick for Tommy to see what level he’s at. We believe we are at the same level as Sunny, and think that’s a world title fight further down the line, so this fight will be a good marker. This’ll be a cracking fight to watch, because Mexican’s aren’t known for taking a backward step. Tommy will use his skills but he won’t be too far out of distance either; he’ll also be on his front foot and mix it up more than Sunny, which can make him more vulnerable.

“Styles make fights, I’m pleased we’ve finally secured Guarneros. Tommy might feel he has a point to prove and may want to get him out of there at some point too.”

Chief support sees Kane Salvin and Sufyaan Ahmed fight for the Central Area Super Featherweight belt. Also appearing will be Sheffield’s Perry Howe and Keanen Wainwright, Lancashire’s Josh Holmes and Zak Miller, Belfast’s Cathy McAleer, and Rotherham’s Kash Ali.

For ticket information, call 0114 243 4443.