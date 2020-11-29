KENT is bracing itself for a no deal SEXIT dogging bonanza ministers have warned

Fears of a NO DEAL BREXIT have sent shivers of fear through MP’s and councillors in the ‘Garden of England’ after predicted traffic chaos has been DUBBED a DOGGERS delight by one senior TORY figure.

Ministers believe motors stuck in miles of traffic jams caused by a NO DEAL withdrawal of Britain from the European Union will take every opportunity to pass the hours away DOGGING and will take to country lanes, quiet car parks and farmers fields in their QUEST for sexual satisfaction.

But NUDS [National Union of Swingers & Doggers] general secretary Gerry O’Sullivan has called the news a load of old B*LLOCKS and told Daily Sport Sunday “Our members always DOG responsibly and would never do it in broad daylight where families with children could see them.”

Daily Sport has since learned that KCC [Kent County Council] are looking to recruit 100 Dogging Enforcement Officers to police the Kent countryside if indeed we do leave without a deal.