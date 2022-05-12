Breaking News At Newmarket

Four winnings favourites in a row, two of them odds-on, and three of the last eight winners trained by Charlie Appleby ought to give us a bit of a head-up, and I suppose that is why the once-raced Ottoman Fleet heads the early market. Second to Natural World at Newbury on his debut, the assumption is he will improve considerably, but we all know the stable horses arrive at the racecourse finely tuned, and that may not be the case. He could win this with his head in his chest and make me look foolish, but at the early odds I prefer the chances of Groundbreaker from the Andrew Balding stable. A winner on his first start at three, he strolled clear of Surrey Knight at Doncaster for a four-length success at odds of 5/4f. It is no secret that the stable horses invariably improve for a run, and if that is the case, he could be the better value here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Groundbreaker 1.50pm Newmarket 6/1 Bet365 and William Hill