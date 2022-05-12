Rank Outsider May Not Be Quite So Rank

Every now and then I like the look of a competitive handicap and I have put in the hours here to try and find us the winner, digging through years of statistics in the hopes of a pointer. To my surprise, it has driven me towards a complete outsider here in the shape of the Roger and Harry Charlton trained La Pulga, who I will be backing each way at that price. As a two year old, the son of Kodiac won at Sandown on his debut and again at Carlisle, but it is his second to Desert Angel at Doncaster that catches the eye.

Only beaten a neck off a mark of 88, just 1lb lower than he carries here, the front two were clear of the rest of the small field, and as he was giving nine pounds to the winner that run looks pretty solid. Better still, Desert Angel franked the form with a four-length success at Newmarket earlier in the month and the fourth was beaten in to second in a Class Two nursery on his last start of 2021.

The suggestion has had a run this season, his first after a gelding operation, where he was seventh of 10 at Sandown over a mile, running on at the one pace over a distance I feel was too short for him. He steps up two furlongs here, has a run under his belt which will put him spot on, has been dropped 2lb by the handicapper, and better still represents a stable who have had seven runners in this race over the years – winning with four of them and placing with one as well.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way La Pulga 2.45pm Newbury 20/1 Paddy Power and Betfair