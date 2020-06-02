Breanski the bet in Newcastle opener

In the 1m handicap that gets proceedings underway on today’s card at Newcastle (12.45), the Jedd O’Keeffe trained Breanski looks to have plenty going for him.

This six-year-old has a good record at the venue having won twice and been placed once in five starts.

He won twice last season, landing a class 4 at Ascot off 80 before going on to score in a class 2 at Ascot off 84 when beating Presedential by a neck.

Breanski went on to finish a solid fourth at Redcar off 86 before rounding off the campaign with a fine length sceond at Catterick off 85.

He is able to race in this class 4 affair off the same rating and that should enable him to be very competitive on the pick of his form.

Breanski has a 50 per cent win/place strike rate in the grade and a 33 per cent strike rate on the Tapeta surface having won twice and been placed once in six starts.

So taking everything into account, Breanski looks a big player if ready to go at the first time of asking and has gone well fresh in the past.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Breanski (8/1 William Hill – paying 1/5 the odds 4 places)