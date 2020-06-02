Custodian looks well-treated on handicap debut

Custodian could well have got in lightly on handicap debut in the 1.55 at Newcastle today and makes plenty of appeal at 5/1.

This Richard Fahey trained three-year-old had just two runs as a juvenile, shaping with promise on debut when a tenderly handled staying on fourth at Ayr.

He then showed the benefit of that experince when impressively landing an eight-runner novice contest over 6f at Pontefract.

Custodian tracked the lraders and after being produced to take up the running approaching the final furlong quickened clear to easily beat Ainsdale by three lengths.

It was a most taking disaply and the runner-up went on to land a hat-trick of successes and is now rated

98.

That gives the form a solid look and suggests that the assessor may have taken a chance in allotting Custodian an opening handicap mark of just 83.

He was an expensive foal who is bred to be better than it, looks sure to appreciate the 7f trip of thios, and hails from a yard that dos well with it’s runners at the track and saddled a winner and two thirds at yesterday’s meeting.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Custodian (5/1 Sky Bet, William Hill – paying 1/5 the odds 4 places)