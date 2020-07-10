Breanski worth a bet at Newmarket

Having shaped well in both his starts this season, Breanski looks worth a bet at 7/1 in the 1.50 at Newmarket today.

This Jedd O’Keeffe trained six-year-old on twice last season, landing a class 4 at Ascot off 80 before going on to score in a class 2 at Doncaster off 84 when beating Presedential by a neck on soft ground.

Breanski went on to finish a solid two length fourth of 10 to Give It Some Teddy at Redcar off 86 before rounding off the campaign with a fine length sceond at Catterick off 85.

He is able to race in this class 3 off 85, just 1lb when last successful, and caughye the ete on seasonal reappearance at Newcastle when keeping on from off the pace to finish a never nearer 6 3/4 length seventh of 12 to Al Erayg.

Breanski looked ring rusty that day and hinted that his time was near last time out at Redcar when keeping on nicely from off the pace to finish a 1/2 length third to Northernpowerhouse.

He has also won once and been placed once in three starts in the grade, has a 23 per cent strike rate over over the 7f trip, and underfoot conditions hold no fears – so Breanski looks to have lots going for him in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Brianski (7/1 Betfred, Unibet – BOG, paying 5 places)