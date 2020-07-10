Star Of The East weighted to shine in stamina test

Star Of The East is on a handy mark at present and makes plenty of appeal at 8/1 in the 1m 6f bet365 Trophy at Newmarket today (3.00) following a fine effort last time out.

The Mark Johnston trained six-year-old was last successful here in August 2018 when running strongly to beat Stars Over The Sea by 1 3/4 lengths off a mark of 95.

Star Of The East went on to round off the campaign with three solid placed efforts, all off 98, and is now able to race off a reduced rating of 92.

That is 3lb lower than when last victorious and gives him a big shout from a handicapping perpsective on the pick of his form.

Star Of The East also comes into the contest having signalled that his time was near on his second start of this season when a 1/2 length runner-up to Charlie D at this venue last month on his second start back after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

He is due to to up 2lb for that run, but is able to race in this off an unchanged mark and should now be spot on to do himself justice.

Star Of The East also has a fine strike rate of 33 per cent over the trip and proven winning form on soft ground.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Star Of The East (8/1 Paddy Power, Unibet – BOG, paying 5 places)