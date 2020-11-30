Breath Of Spring weighted to strike on handicap debut at Wolves

I think Breath Of Spring looks potentially well-treated and worth siding with at 9/2 on handicap debut in the 7.20 at Wolverhampton today.

This four-year-old has only had three starts and shaped well on the second of those for Marco Botti when keeping on from off the pace under tender handling to finish a never nearer 7 1/2 length fourth of nine to Futuristic in a class 5 novice contest over 6f at Yarmouth.

The winner has scored again since and finished third last time out off a mark of 81, whilst the runner-up Spirited Guest has gone on to bag three successes to be rated 79.

That gives the form a decent look in relation to this class 6 affair and suggest an opening mark of 59 for Breath Of Spring look exploitable.

He also comes into this having shaped quite nicely on his first start for Luke McJannet over 6f at Lingfield when showing pace to chase the leaders before weakening to finish a 6 3/4 length seventh of 12 to Starman in a class 5.

I think the step back up to 7f, over which he ran on debut, will suit and the cheekpieces also now go one for the first time.

Breath Of Spring is also by far the least exposed in the line-up and appeals as the type to do better now going down the handicap route.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts Breath Of Spring (9/2 bet365, Betfred – BOG)