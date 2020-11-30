Well-weighted The Throstles worth a wager at 12s

Having become well-treated, The Throstles makes plenty of each-way appeal at 12/1 in the 1m 1f handicap at Wolverhampton today (5.50).

This Kevin Frost trained five-year-old is a four time course and distabce winner. The last of those successes came in this grade – class 5 – back in December where he landed a 12-runner affair by two lengths from Luna Magic off a mark of 74.

His previous victory over course and distance had come in a class 4 off 77, after which The Throstles got put up to 87 on the all-weather.

It fait to say that he has not been at his best in eight starts this year, with his standout effort coming at Doncaster three starts back when third of 20 to Goddess Of Fire off 76.

However, that has resulted in the assessor cutting The Throstles some slack and he is now able to race off 70 – 4lb lower than when last successful here.

It gives him every chance from a handicapping perspective if bouncing back to anything like his best at a track where he has an overall strike rate of just under 36 per cent having won five of 14 starts.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way The Throstles (12/1 bet365 – BOG)