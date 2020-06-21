Brianksi a bet at Redcar

Having shaped well on seasonal reappearance, Brianski looks worth a bet at 15/2 in the 3.15 at Redcar today.

This Jedd O’Keeffe trained six-year-old on twice last season, landing a class 4 at Ascot off 80 before going on to score in a class 2 at Doncaster off 84 when beating Presedential by a neck.

Breanski went on to finish a solid two length fourth of 10 to Gu e It Some Teddy at this venue off 86 before rounding off the campaign with a fine length sceond at Catterick off 85.

He is able to race in this class 3 affair off 84, the same as when last successful, having been dropped 1lb since catching the eye at Newcastle 19 days ago when keeping on from off the pace to finish a never nearer 6 3/4 length seventh of 12 to Al Erayg.

Brianski looked ring rusty that day and looks sure to come on a bundle for the outing.

He is also one from two in the grade and has a 25 per cent strike rate over over the 7f trip of this having won three times and been placed twice in 12 starts.

With O’Keeffe having made a good start to the season, he looks to have lots going fo him in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Breanski (15/2 bet365 – BOG)