Vintage Times looks on a fair mark and makes plenty of each-way appeal at 10/1 in the 12.45 at Redcar today.

This Tim Easterby trained filly came good at the third time of askling as a juvenile when scoring by 3/4 of a length at Ripon.

She went on to finish a decent fourth of six to Praxeology in a class 3 on handicap debut at Chester off 78, showing good speed to race at the head of affairs until weakneing late on.

Vintage Times then outran her odds of 66/1 when a fine keeping on 6 1/4 length seventh of 17 to Summer Sands here in tgeh valuable Listed 6f Redcar Two-Year-old Trophy off an officla rating of 76.

She is now abel to race in this class 4 affair off 74 having shaped nocely off 1lb hiugger on retirn to action at Wolverhampton, where after being held-up she made good headway approaching the final furlong to be nearest at the finish and beaten 2 3/4 lengtsh when fourth of eight to Batchelot Boy.

It was a highly promising effort and Vintage Times, whi now gets fitted with teh tongue-tie for teh first time, should now be spot on to do herslef justice for a stable which is now beginning to find its feet.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Vintage Times (10/1 bet365 – BOG)