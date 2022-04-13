Bringing The Fight To The Bookies At Newcastle

A decent looking Listed contest over a mile to start proceedings this afternoon and one where I am hoping for a big showing from the Andrew Balding trained Imperial Fighter, the class act in this field but having his first start on an all-weather surface.

Beaten two lengths by 2000 Guineas hopeful Coroebus at Newmarket in the Autumm Stakes, he rounded off last season with a two and a half length fifth to Luxembourg in the Group One Futurity Stakes at Doncaster, and the winner is the 5/2 favourite for the Epsom Derby.

The son of The Gurkha certainly has the chance to fank the form of some inspirational sorts this afternoon, and as long as he is fit enough to do himself justice, it is hard to look elsewhere for the winner.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Imperial Fighter 1.30pm Newcastle 7/4 most bookmakers