Fellowes Fancy At Newcastle

Six furlongs here for the All-Weather Sprint Championships and a high draw is seen as being advantageous.

Once again the French seem overpriced to me and l would not put anyone off a little each way bet on Bouttemont who won a shade cleverly last time out and ought to strip even fitter here, but even at the forecast 11/2 I am all over Ejtilaab.

Placed in a couple of Group Three contests at Meydan, he returned to these shores with a very easy win at Kempton when he made all the running, and if he remains at that level he should take all the beating here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Ejtilaab 2.35pm Newcastle 9/2 Coral