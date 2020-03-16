Bruno Fernandes wins Premier League player of the month

Manchester United’s January signing Bruno Fernandes has been named Premier League player of the month for February.

Fernandes joined from Sporting Lisbon and played every minute of their three Premier League matches registering two assists and a goal and helping United to a 2-0 win at Chelsea and a 3-0 home victory over Watford

Since signing for the Red Devils he has a total of three goals and four assists in his nine games in all competitions and has been an instant hit with the supporters.

The Portuguese star becomes the 20th player from Manchester United to win a Premier League player of the month award

When he arrived at Old Trafford he came with much expectation after scoring 10 goals for Sporting earlier in the season 8 in the Primeira Liga and 2 in the Taca da Liga.

After making an energetic debut in a 0-0 draw with Wolves he claimed an assist in the away win at Chelsea two weeks later following the winter break.

The following week saw him score his first goal for the club in the 3-0 win against Watford, where he scored a penalty just before the interval. He would then go on to set up Mason Greenwood to score the third goal

Since I was a kid it was a dream to play for Man United, and to be there at Old Trafford is the biggest dream of my career,” Fernandes said after picking up his award.

“When you come to a new club you always want to score, and the first goal is special. It doesn’t matter how the goal is scored, but important is the goal’s worth. “I’m happy with my start, but from now I need to give more, to be better

When asked about the decision to leave his home country Fernandes explained The decision was easy because when I had the chance to come, I didn’t think twice,” he said. “I talked with Sporting, who had already had some discussions with Man United about my transfer and when they talk with me, I told them my first choice was Man United and it’s what I need for my career.

Fernandes added “We can talk about a new start after Bruno, but it’s not about Bruno, it’s about the team.

‘One player doesn’t change a team. A team changes when everyone pushes together for the same side.’

Fernandes beat fellow nominees Marcos Alonso, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Matt Doherty and Nick Pope to the award