Frank v Flores postponed

Boxing KO’d by CORONA VIRUS after Dennis Hobson’s IBO world title show PULLED due to the evolving situation GLOBALLY due to COVID19.

Promoter Dennis Hobson, said: “We’ve been monitoring the situation, and how things have been developing in other countries, and because this was an international fight, we had to think about how we’d get officials and fighters into the country. It was becoming more doubtful, and we’ve just been waiting for the official nod from either the government or the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC). I spoke to Robert Smith from the BBBoC and he thought it was looking doubtful because, as things escalate, all the paramedics and doctors are going to be prioritised elsewhere. The government are also suggesting that social gatherings should be cancelled, and the IBO have been in touch to say they couldn’t get their supervisor over here. So postponing is the most sensible thing to do.

“Ultimately, there are young kids out there, and we’ve all got older family members and friends, and we don’t want to put anyone at risk. The priority is people’s health and wellbeing.

“I’m very disappointed, but whenever there’s a problem, I always try to look for a solution. As soon as there’s the all clear to put social events back on, then we’ll be looking at rearranging Tommy’s world title fight. Tommy will continue to sharpen his tools, and as soon as we get a new date, he’ll be even hungrier to get the victory. Tommy has been looking excellent in training, and his preparation has been first class. He’s the ultimate professional. So, I’m upset for him, and the rest of the undercard fighters, but the fight is still going to be there, and it will happen.”

“Life has a way of throwing challenges at you and it’s all about attitude and how you deal with them,” stated Tommy, on hearing the news. “I’m obviously devastated. I’m been working since before Christmas for this fight but it’s completely out of our hands. I’ll continue to be positive; I’m definitely going to get this title shot with Flores, and I just have to be patient. I’ll stay in the gym, keep ticking over, and hopefully we’ll have another date soon.

“In the grand scheme of life, my world title fight is very small. It’s all about people’s health, and I just want to wish everyone well, and hope that we can all pull together and get through this unprecedented situation.”

Tickets are refundable from the point of purchase.