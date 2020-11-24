Cafe Sydney weighted to collect at Wolves

Cafe Sydney is on a handy mark at present, so on the back of some solid efforts is a strong fancy at 4/1 to get back to winning ways in the 1m 4f handicap at Wolverhampton today (7.00).

This Tony Carroll trained four-year-old filly landed back-to-back contest in August of last year with the last of those successes coming in a class 6 at Brighton where she scored by 2 1/2 lengths off a mark of 54.

She also ran well her over 1m 1f back in February when third off 57 and put in a solid effort over course and distance in June when runner-up off 56.

Cafe Sydney is now able to race in this class 6 affair off 53 and comes into the contest having run well off it when second at Bath before shaping nicely over course and distance when a keeping on four length fifth of 12 to International Lady after being slowly away.

She also wasn’t seen to best effect last time out over CD under Tom Marquand when denied a clear run two from home bef0re running on well to finish a 1/2 length third of 12 to On The Right Track when arguably an unlucky loser.

It gives her every chance from a handicapping perspective and Elisha Whittington, who partnered her on her aforementioned run at Bath, is now back in the plate and takes off a handy 5lb with her claim.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Cafe Sydney (4/1 Paddy Power)