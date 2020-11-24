Lots to like about The Lacemaker

In the 6f handicap at Lingfield today (2.25), I think The Lacemaker has more going for her than odds of 10/1 would suggest.

This Milton Harris trained six-year-old mare has won two of her three starts over this course and distance. In the last of those successes back in December she gamely scored by a neck in this grade – class 6 off a mark of 60.

She got put up to 64 for that and has only made the frame once in seven starts, when runner-up in a class 5 at Bath off 60.

However, as a result The Lacemaker is now able to race off a reduced rating of 57 in this class 6 and has a strike rate of 38.5 per cent in the grade having won five times and been placed twice in 13 starts.

It gives her every chance from a handicapping perspective and she looks sure to trip fitter for her recent outing over 7f here last month following a break where she raced close up until weakening approaching the final furlong.

It’s also very interesting that the combination of the tongue-tie and cheekpieces also go back on for the first time than when she was last victorious.

Darragh Keenan also gets a good tune out of the Lacemaker and takes off a handy 3lb with his claim. With the drop back in trip also a plus, she thus makes plenty of each-way appeal here.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way The Lacemaker (10/1 Sky Bet – paying 4 places, Betfair, Paddy Power, William Hill)