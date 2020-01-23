Cap Du Nord a strong fancy at Fakenham

Having shaped nicely in his last three starts, Cap Du Nord is strongly fancied to get back to winning ways in the 2.35 at Fakenham today.

In the first of those in a class 2 at Newbury, this Christian Williams trained seven-year-old kept on to finish a never nearer 11 length fifth of 18 to Bennys King off a mark of 124.

He then posted a similar effort in anothjer class 2 affair at Ascot when a 14 3/4 lehbth fourth of 12 to handicap blot Espoir Du Guye off 123.

Cap Du Nord was then aught too far out of his ground last time out at Sandown when keeping on to finish a seven length third of nine to Mercy Mercy Me in this grade – class 3 – off his current mark of 122.

Those efforts read really well in realtion to this and Cap Dun Nord is now just 3lb higher in theweights than when last successful over course and distance in the spring of last year when rattling-up at hat-trick.

It gives him a big shout rom a handicapping perspective having also ran well here last June when third off 127.

Cap Du Nord is also three form five over the 2m 5f trip and hails from a yard with a fine strike rate of 30 per cent with its runners at the venue in the last 12 months (six wins and four places from 20 runners)

Daily Sport recommended bet: 4pts win Cap Du Nord (11/4 Betfair, BetVictor, Paddy Power, Unibet)