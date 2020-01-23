Smoking Gun looks tasty in Thyestes

Smoking Gun looks to have lots going for him and the one to be on in the the 3m 1f Thyestes Handicap Chase at Gowan Park today (3.00).

ThisJoseph O’Brien trained seven-year-old showed progressive form over hurdles last season when winning for of his six starts.

In the last of those successes in a 10-runner hanicap over 2m 6f at Thurles, Smoking Gun stayed on strongly to account for Plan Of Attack by 3/4 of a length off a mark of 128.

He then failed to shine off a reviseed rating of 136 when a well beaten 19th of 23 at the Pucnhestown Festival.

Smoking Gun then had his attention switched to fences at the start of this campaign, and after shaping with plenty of promise in his first two starts over the larger obstacles impressed when beating Early Doors by four lengths over 3m 1f at Punchestown last month.

After tracking the leaders and making a couple of mistakes, he took up the running going two from home and after sthe ridden clear and found plenty fo pressure on the run-in to win comfortably.

It was a big step forward and the runner-up, whom he met on level terms, is a smart sort who landed the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle at last year’s Cheltenham Festivakl off a rat9ng of 145.

That gives the form a striong look and suggests the assessor may have taken a real chance in allotting Smoking Gun an opening chase mark of just 136.

Smoking Gun also relished the step up to the 3m 1f trip of this that day, remains unexposed and open to plenty more progression over fences, and is 1-1 at this venue.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Smoking Gun (13/2 bet365 – BOG)