Capla Crusader fancied to follow-up at Lingfield

Capla Crusader scored in fine style last time out and remains well-treated despite a rise in the weights, so at 6/1 looks worth siding with to follow-up in the 1m 2f handicap at Lingfield today (3.10).

That win came over course and distance on just her second start for Chris Dwyer where the five-year-old made all in the hands of Darragh Keenan and kicked three lengths clear at the furlong marker before readily accounting for Dawn Treader by 1 1/2 lengths off a mark of 62.

I thought that he scored with plenty in hand, so a 7lb rise in the weights may not be enough to stop Capla Crusader going in again.

Indeed, his revised rating of 69 is still 8lb ower than when previously successful in this grade – class 5 – at Kempton back in October 2019 when in the care of Nick Littmoden.

So with Keenan once again in the saddle and taking 3lb off with his claim, a bold bid to go in again looks assured and at the odds on offer Capla Crusader looks the value play here.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Capla Crusader (6/1 bet365 – BOG)