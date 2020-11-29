Capricia a punt at 7s on handicap debut at Leicester

On the back of an improved effort last time out, Capricia looks on a potentially handy mark and worth a punt at 7/1 on handicap debut in the 2m 4f hurdles contest that brings proceedings to a close on today’s card at Leicester (3.31).

This Martin Keighley trained five-year-old mare ran well on debut in a bumper at Ludlow when a keeping on 6 1/2 length third of 12 to the smart Urban Artist.

She shaped with some promise in her first two starts over hurdles this year when four and fifth before posting her best effort to date last month at Stratford when fourth of 14 to Go Millie Go.

After racing in mid-division, Capricia made headway three from home and kept on to be beaten 11 3/4 lengths despite making a mistake at the last.

The winner was rated 115 going into the contest and she split a pair rated 112 and 108, so an opening mark of 102 for Capricia looks exploitable in my eyes.

She also looks to have been firmly brought along with handicaps in mind and Lily Pinchin, who rode her for the first time last time out, is once again in the saddle and takes off a handy 5lb with her claim.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Capricia (7/1 888sport – BOG)