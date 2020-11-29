Well-weighted Harmonise appeals at 9s

In the 2m handicap hurdle at Leicester today (2.58), Harmonise looks weighted to go well and worth a wager at 9/1.

This Sheena West trained six-year-old mare won at the second time of asking over hurdles back in February 2018 when scoring easily by 3 3/4 lengths in a class 4.

She was highly tried after that when pitched into a Grade 2 and well-beaten at Kempton after which she was allotted an opening handicap mark of 119.

Harmonise was then well beaten in a class 3, unseated her rider at the first in a class 2 at Cheltenham and pulled-up in a class 3 at Sandown.

She has since been campaigned on the level since – apart from one spin in a class 3 at Plumpton – winning twice last year and getting back on the scoresheet at Newbury last month when staying on strongly to score by three lengths.

Harmonise now goes back over the obstacles in this class 4 off a mark of 107 and that makes her potentially well-treated at a venue where she has won once and been placed once in two starts.

So with underfoot conditions fine and in the in-from Josh Moore in the saddle, I think Harmonise has more gouing for her than her odds would suggest.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Harmonise (9/1 bet365 – BOG)