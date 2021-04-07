Captain Corcoran taken to cash-in on class drop

Now dropped back in class, Captain Corcoran looks to hold leading claims of making a winning return to action in the 5f handicap that gets proceedings underway on today’s card at Catterick (1.45).

This four-year-old opened his account at the seventh time of asking when trained in Ireland by Johnny Murtagh and landing a 5f contest at Naas off a mark of 70. He had earlier been placed at the Curragh off 73.

Captain Corcoran then moved to join Eric Alston and after being well-beaten in his first three starts posted an improved effort when a 3 1/2 length fourth to Not Your Nellie at Ripon.

He now meets that rival on 8lb better terms and built on that next time up over this course and distance when only having to be pushed out to score by 1/2 a length in a class 5 off a mark of 60.

Captain Corcoran was then far from disgraced when fourth, again in a class 6 over CD, off 65 before rounding off the campaign with a second in a class 5 at Redcar off 64.

He now drops back into class 6 company off an unchanged mark and if taking into account the 3lb claim of Josh Quinn, who now partners him for the first time, is racing off just 1lb higher than when last victorious.

That gives him a big shout from a handicapping perspective for a yard that is in good form having saddled four winners from it’s last 12 runners.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Captain Corcoran (9/2 bet365 – BOG)