Show Yourself holds solid claims at Catterick

In the 5f maiden handicap on today’s card at Catterick (2.20), Show Yourself makes plenty of appeal at 100/30 now dropped back in trip

This filly shaped with plenty of promise in her first two starts last summer over 6f, finishing third at Yarmouth and runner-up to the now 78 rated Perfect Times at Kempton – showing plenty of pace on both occasions.

James Tate’s three-year-old filly then ran really well on handicap debut in a class 6 over 6f at Kempton back in October off an opening mark of 72 when third of eight to Dewey Road.

After racing prominently, she took up the running two from home and after being challenged strongly inside the last got headed late on to be beaten just over a length.

The runner-up Tilaawah, from whom the selection was receiving just 3lb, went on to win his next two starts in class 4 handicaps off 77 and 79 to now be rated 81

That gives the form a solid look in relation to this same grade class 5 affair and Show Yourself is able to race in it off an unchanged mark.

It makes her a key player at the weights in my eyes and judged on that effort the drop down to the minimum trip looks sure to suit.

She also hails from a yard in decent nick which has a healthy overall strike rate of 22.5 per cent with it’s runners at the track and appeals as the type to go on progressing.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Show Yourself (100/30 BetVictor, William Hill)