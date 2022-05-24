Captain To Follow Up At Ripon

Captain Kane goes from strength to strength this season with four wins from his last five starts and I know connections think he still has at least one other win in him despite the handicapper’s attentions.

He strolled home at Bath despite having a poor run and although he has to carry a ridiculous 12lb in penalties this evening in the 7.25pm, it means he can remain at this level and there will be some long faces in the George Scott yard if he fails to win this.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Captain Kane 7.25pm Ripon 11/8 Bet365