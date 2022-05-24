Shine To Take The Gloss off The Bookie Profits

Shine On Brendan has enjoyed the change of scenery since moving to the Jim Goldie yard with a close-up third at Ayr followed by a win at Hamilton, and although he has an added 5lb this afternoon, I suspect we haven’t seen the best of him just yet.

The booking of William Buick to ride catches the eye and connections appear to have found a race he can win regardless of the attentions of the handicapper.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Shine On Brendan 4.25pm Hamilton 6/4 Bet365 and William Hill