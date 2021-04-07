Cathayensis appeals on handicap debut at Newcastle

On the back of three promising efforts, Cathayensis makes plenty of appeal at 4/1 on handicap debut in the 7f contest on today’s card at Newcastle (7.15).

In the first of those over course and distance back in November, the Grant Tuer trained filly kept on from the rear to finish a never nearer 5 1/4 length fifth of 11 to Majestic Tejaan in a class 6 novice contest without being unduly knocked about.

Cathayensis then put in a similar effort in a class 4 novice contest at Wolverhampton where she shaped better than the 15 1/4 lengths she was beaten when fifth of nine to Liberated Lady.

She was then given a break before posting an eye-catching in a class 5 maiden over 6f at Wolverhampton last month when keeping on from well off the pace to finish a never nearer 4 1/2 length fifth of 11 to Al Shoughor.

The winner is a well-bred sort whilst the second home Get Funky was well-supported to make a winning debut.

Cosmos Raj, who came third, has since been allotted an opening handicap mark of 60 – whilst the eighth home Mrs Dibble has since run well on handicap debut at Kempton when third off 57.

That suggests that an opening mark of 56 for Cathayensis is exploitable and the step back up in trips looks sure to suit given the way she finished off that day.

Cathayensis also appeals as the type to come into her own now going down the handicap route and hails from a yard that has had two winners and two runners-up fro it’s last eight runners.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Cathayensis (4/1 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG)