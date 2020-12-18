Chazza handicapped to strike in Ascot opener

Chazza has form in the book which makes him look potentially ahead of his mark and worth a punt at 11/2 in the 2m 5f handicap hurdle that gets proceedings underway on today’s card at Ascot (12.45).

This ex-Irish pointer made a winning start under rules for Kim Bailey when making all and staying on strongly to beat Llandinabo Lad by just over two lengths at Bangor.

The winner is a well-regarded sort who is unbeaten in two start over hurdles this season and runs in a Grade 2 later on this card off an official rating of 142 having won a Listed contest last time out at Haydock.

That gives the form a solid look and after falling on hurdles debut at Newton Abbot, Chazza opened his account over the obstacles at Bangor when rallying gamely to beat Maninsane by 1/2 a length.

The selection than ran a cracker last time out on handicap debut over 2m at Leicester when a 3/4 length second of 10 to Breffniboy off a mark of 120.

Chazza attempted to make all an when headed two from home stayed on strongly to be gaining all the way to the line.

The winner to whom he was conceding 4lb – 9lb if taking into account the 5lb claim of Tom Buckley – is a highly progressive sort who has gone on to land the four-timer in a competitive 16-runner class 3 affair at Cheltenham off 122 to now be rated 128.

That again gives the form a strong look and suggests at Chazza’s revised mark of 124 is exploitable in this same grade class 3 affair.

He also appeals as the type to go on progressing and I think the step up in trip looks sure to suit. So with the yard in fine form, and Chester Williams taking off a handy 3lb with his claim, Chaza thus rates the sole bet on a trappy days’ racing

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Chazza (11/2 generally available – use BOG firms)