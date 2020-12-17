The SHOCK-O-LATE BOX Company launch Christmas gift box

By
Dougie McDermott
-
0
38

An East London chocolatier named SHOCK-O-LATE BOX has launched a Christmas gift box for 2020 which contains a dozen luxury chocolates and a RABBIT vibratior with the TAG line “If she dosen’t like the chocolates she can go F**K herself.”

The gift priced at £49.99 with delivery has SOLD OUT and they have since been changing hands online for as much as £199.

One Sport Reader Bob from London told Daily Sport “I bought 2 one for the wife and one for the mother in law.”

Well these certainly seem to be the gift for that awkward person he has everything and is never grateful.

