Cheltenham Festival Tuesday Tips: Ravenhill looks tasty in finale under Codd

In the Grade 2 3m 6f National Hunt Challenge Cup Amateur Riders’ Novices’ Chase that brings proceedings to a close on the first day of the Cheltenham Festival (5.30), I am very keen to take on short-priced favourite Carefully Selected – so Ravenhill makes plenty of appeal at 6/1 under Jamie Codd.

This 10-year-old hails fron the yard of Gordon Elliott, who has won three of the last 10 renewals of the race , and is unexposed over fences having won twice and been placed on two occasions in just six starts.

After an easy nine-length chase debut victory at Limerick, Ravenhill ran below par when sent off odds-on and beaten six lengths at Kilbeggan befor gett8ing back on the scoresheet at Limerick.

he then ran well when fifth of 22 to Borice in the 2m 6f Galway Plate where he got got impeded on more than one occasion befirestayed on well to be nearest at the finish and beaten just over 10 lengths.

Ravenhill backed that up with a fine head second of 16 to Poker Party in the 3m Kerry National at Listowel where a mistake at the second last when looking the likely winner before rallying strongly.

He then fell at the 11th in the Troytown Handicap Chase at Navan and has since been givem a break and saved for this.

That looks a good move as Ravenhill has a good record fresh and Elliott has also secured the services of crack amateur rider Codd, who partnered Cause Of Causes to victory for him in this in 2015, to do the steering.

That is a massive plus and Ravnehill’s run in the Kerry National suggests he should have no problem with the extra 6f of this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Ravenhill 5.30 (6/1 Unibet)