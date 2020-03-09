Cheltenham Festival Tuesday Tips: Beakstown the bet at 14/1 in Northern Trust

Beakstown looks on a potentially handy mark and makes plenty of appeal in the nn the Listed 2m 4f Northern Trust Company Novices’ Handicap Chase on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival (4.50).

This seven-year-old hails from the in-form yard of Dan Skelton and developed into a smart hurder last season when winning two if his four starts.

In the last of those over in a Grade 2 over 2m 5f at Watrwick he travelled omously well throughout before staying on strongly to beat Stoney Mountain by 3 3/4 lengths to be rated 142.

Beakstown has had three starts over the larger obstacles this season and shaped really well first time up at Wetherby when a three length runner-up to Sam Spinner.

He then better than the bare result suggests when finishing just over 10 lengtsh when fourth of six to RSA ante-post Champ at Newbury where he raced too keenly amd pecked badly four from home before weakening late on and was not given a hard time.

Beakstown was also tenderly handled when last seen in action at this venue and finishing a 16 1/4 length third of six to Mister Fisher.

The winner has since won a Grade 2 at Doncaster to be rated 148, and Beakstown now makes his eagerly awaited handicap debut off a mark of 139.

I think that is exploitable and Skelton has clearly planned his whole campaign around this. The cheekpieces also now go on for the first time and the strapping Beakstown appeals as the type that will have more to offer now gping down the handicap route.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Beakstown (14/1 Sky Bet – paying 6 places)