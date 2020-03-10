Cheltenham Festival Wednesday Tips: Palladium a 12/1 punt in Boodles

The progressive Palladium looks weighted to go well and worth a punt at 12/1 in the 2m Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham on Wednesday (4.50).

This four-year-old was a fair sort on the level when trained by Martyn Meade and shaped with promise on hurdling debut for Nickly Henderrson when a short-head second of 12 to Maskada in a 12-runner maiden contest at Warwick.

Palladium rduly came on for that spin when opening his account in impressive style at Sandown where, despite racing keenly in the early stages he stretched clear from the second last to easily Brambledon by 11 lengths.

The pair pulled 15 lengths of the third home and 122-rated Hereia, so that gives the form a solid enough look.

Palladium ha since followed-uo in fine stle at the same venue when racing prominently throughout before forging clear from the two out to slam the 130-rated Flic Ou Voyou by 10 lengths.

he now make his handicap debut off a mark of 137 and that looks exploitable in my eyes judged on that performance.

Palladoum is also clearly going the right way amd has proven form on soft ground, so with the yard in fien form an mong the winners here yesterday looks to have plenty going for him in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Palladium (12/1 888sport – paying 5 places)