Cheltenham Festival Wednesday Tips: Embittered has lots going for him in Grand Annual

Having shaped with plenty of promise in four starts over the larger obstacles, I think Embittered is on a handy mark and the one to be on in the 2m Grade 3 Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase on the second day of the Cheltenham Festival (4.15).

This Joseph O’Brien trained seven-year-old finished a fine three length third to the might Envoi Allen in a Grade 2 bumper at Leopardstown back in February 2019 and also ran a blinder at this meeting 12 months ago when a 4 3/4 length third of 24 to Saint Roi in the County Hurdle off a mark of 146.

He then had his attentions switched to chasing at the start of this campaign and there was lost to like about his debut in that sphere at Navan where he raced prominently and kept on after getting headed at the last to finish a 2 3/4 length second of 17 to the ill-fated Easywork.

Easywork was a very smart hurdler who was rated 153 after finishing runner-up to Envoi Allen in the Grade 1 Ballymore at this meeting last year and the pair pulled seven lengths clear of the third home.

That gives the form a solid look and Embittered backed it up with a decent three length second to the now 149-rated Andy Dufresne in a Grade 3 at Navan where his cause wasn’t helped by mistakes at the last two obstacles.

He has since finished a well beaten fourth on two occasions in Grade 1 contests at Leopardstown, but wasn’t unduly knocked about on either occasion.

Embittered now makes his eagerly awaited handicap debut over fences off an opening mark of 146 and that looks exploitable in my eyes.

He has clearly been brought along with this race in mind and another plus is that Embittered is now reunited with Rachael Blackmore who partnered him for the first tine when he was runner-up to Easywork.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts each-way Embittered (6/1 Paddy Power – paying 6 places)