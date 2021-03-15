Cheltenham Festival Tuesday Tips: All over Busselton in Boodles

I think Busselton is potentially ahead of his mark and decent value at 9/1 in the 2m Grade 3 Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle on day one of the Cheltenham Festival (4.15).

This four-year-old made a winning debut over the obstacles in France when landing a 20-runner Listed affair by two lengths.

He then moved to join Joseph O’Brien and has shaped with stacks of promise in two starts for his new handler.

In the first of those in a Grade 2 at Leopardstown he race at the head of affairs and stuck to the task well when headed to finish a 3 1/2 length second of seven to the hugely exciting and now 145-rated Zanahiyr.

Busselton had Saint Sam, who is favourite for this, just over two lengths behind in fourth and now meets that rival on 4lb better terms.

He did finish just under 5 lengths behind that rival when third to Quilixious last time out in a Grade 1 at Leopardstown, but I thought he was not given a hard time.

An opening handicap mark of 135 could well underestimate his ability and the cheekpieces also now get fitted for the first time.

Busselton’s win in France also showed that he has no problems with big fields and O’Brien knows what required to win this having saddled Band Of Outlaws to land the spoils in 2019n and provide him with his first Cheltenham Festival success.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Busselton (9/1 Betfred, Betfair, Paddy Power – paying 6 places)