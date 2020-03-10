Cheltenham Festival Wednesday Tips: Queens Brook a play in Champion Bumper

I was really impressed by the way in which Queens Brrok won last time out, so at 9/1 she makes plenty of appeal in the Grade 1 Champion Bumper that brings proceedings to a close on day two of the Cheltenham Festival this Wednesday (5.30).

After finishing a promising third on debut in an Irish point to Cill Anna, who has won her last three starts over hurdles for Paul, Nicholls including a Listed contest, this five-year-old mare on well to win by two lengths between the flags at Dtromahane.

She then joined Gordon Elliott and could not have been more impressive when landing a 17-runner bumper at Gowran Park last month.

Aftre tracking the leaders on the outside under Jamie Codd, Queens Brook made good headway four from home to take up the running and go three lengtsh clear approaching the final furlong.

She then powered home to put daylight bvetween herself and her toiling rivals to beat Nelly’s Money by 21 lengths.

What she beat is questionable, but the way in which she made three lengths become 21 lengths so quickly was visually very impressive.

It marked her out as something potentially special in my book, so with Codd once again in the saddle she looks well worth a crack at this level for a yard that saddled Envoi Allen to land the spoils 12 monthsago.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Queens Brook (9/1 Betfair, Paddy Power – paying 4 places)