Cheltenham Festival Wednesday Tips: Rouge Vif appeals each-way at 25/1 in Champion Chase

I think Rouge Vif is overpriced at 25/1 and well worth an each-way wager in the Grade 1 2m Queen Mother Champion Chase on day two of the Cheltenham Festival (3.05).

This Harry Whittington seven-year-old put in a stunning performance when defying top weight of 11st 7lb to land the Bentley Flying Spur Handicap Chase on the opening day of Cheltenham’s Showcase Meeting back in October.

Rouge Vif jumped superbly throughout on good ground under Daryl Jacob and drew effortlessly clear from two out to impressively slam Western Miller by 7 1/2 lengths.

I thought it was an awesome display which oozed class and one which suggested Rouge Vif was a leading contender for Grade 1 glory over two miles this season.

He has since finished an 8 3/4 length third to Politologue in the Grade 1 Tingle Creek at Cheltenham and a 25 length fourth of six to Nuba Negra in a Grade 2 at Kempton.

However, the ground on both occasions was more testing than ideal and it’s worth bearing in mind that he slammed Nube Negra by seven lengths on good-to-soft ground in last year’s Grade 2 Kingmaker at Warwick.

So with the forecast looking pretty good and the likelihood of better underfoot conditions – fingers crossed – Rouge Vif looks massively overpriced in relation to Nube Negra who is currently the 8/1 second favourite for this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Rouge Vif (25/1 bet365, BetVictor)